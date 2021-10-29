MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $327.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,005.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,363.08 or 0.07036570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.34 or 0.00311810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.02 or 0.00953172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00085787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.67 or 0.00430074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.30 or 0.00264974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00247487 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

