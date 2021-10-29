Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after acquiring an additional 234,440 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after acquiring an additional 251,126 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,192,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.93.

MRTX stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

