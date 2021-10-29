Mithril (MITH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.44 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $48.19 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021541 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00254864 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

