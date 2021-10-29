Mizuho Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $55.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.76.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Capital increased its holdings in Western Digital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 22,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $4,676,000. Eagle Asset Management grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 450.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 39,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management now owns 180,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amerigo Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,461,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

