Mizuho Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,950.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.02.

AMZN stock opened at $3,446.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,381.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

