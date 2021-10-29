Mizuho Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,950.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.02.
AMZN stock opened at $3,446.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,381.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
