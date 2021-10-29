MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,518 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 24.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,451,000 after purchasing an additional 339,234 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.04 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

