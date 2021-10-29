MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,938 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 278,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,803,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

