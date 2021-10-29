MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

CMC Materials stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

