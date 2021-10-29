MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.75.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

