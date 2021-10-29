MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Edison International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

