MNPCoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 88.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. MNPCoin has a market capitalization of $4,062.82 and approximately $96.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MNPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MNPCoin has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00069959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00095340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.15 or 1.00413253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.88 or 0.06992821 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021437 BTC.

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro

MNPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MNPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.