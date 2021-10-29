Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Market Cap Achieves $686,767.98

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $686,767.98 and $23,418.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046028 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001205 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 110.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

