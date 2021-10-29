ModivCare (MODV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ModivCare stock opened at $161.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.08. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ModivCare stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

