Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $199.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

