Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Down 6.4%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 62,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,419,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Momo by 5.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Momo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 125.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Momo by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

