Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MONRY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on Moncler in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moncler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY remained flat at $$69.04 during midday trading on Friday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

