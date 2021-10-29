Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MONRY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on Moncler in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moncler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY remained flat at $$69.04 during midday trading on Friday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

