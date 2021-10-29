Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $$69.04 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. Moncler has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

