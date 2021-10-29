Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Moncler alerts:

OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $$69.04 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. Moncler has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.