Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.