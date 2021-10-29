Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $7,567,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $9,519,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,565,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $549.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $551.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

