Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.
Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $549.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $296.21 and a 52-week high of $551.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.93.
In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $676,742.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,069,351.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
