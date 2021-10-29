Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $549.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $296.21 and a 52-week high of $551.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $676,742.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,069,351.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

