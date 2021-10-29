Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $440.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.67.
Shares of MPWR traded down $36.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.45. 11,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,908. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $296.21 and a 12-month high of $551.50.
In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
