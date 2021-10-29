Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $440.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.67.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR traded down $36.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.45. 11,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,908. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $296.21 and a 12-month high of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.