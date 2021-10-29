Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $575.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

MPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $549.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $296.21 and a 12 month high of $551.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.92 and its 200 day moving average is $409.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.