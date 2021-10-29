Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $575.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.
MPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $549.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $296.21 and a 12 month high of $551.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.92 and its 200 day moving average is $409.93.
In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
