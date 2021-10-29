Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $613.00 at Truist

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $556.00 to $613.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $36.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.45. 11,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 122.21, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $296.21 and a 52 week high of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

