Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down to $549.71

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $549.71, but opened at $527.00. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 2,965 shares.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

