Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Lifted by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 1.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.17% of Moody’s worth $114,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,473,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,722,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.00. 7,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,658. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $407.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.