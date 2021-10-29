Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $414.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

MCO stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.00. 2,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,658. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $407.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

