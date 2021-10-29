Moonriver 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.28 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $389.87 or 0.00620578 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $838.18 million and approximately $28.28 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00069283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00072010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.49 or 0.99683615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.33 or 0.07012268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,139,295 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,900 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

