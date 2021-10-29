MoonSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $8.92 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $135,142.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00311133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,220,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,200,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

