Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,286.10

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,286.10 ($29.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,328.75 ($30.43). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,300 ($30.05), with a volume of 33,176 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,468.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,286.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total value of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

