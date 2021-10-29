Morgan Stanley Boosts Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $106.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of HLI traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. 3,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. ORIX Corp USA increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 574.0% in the 1st quarter. ORIX Corp USA now owns 4,109,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

