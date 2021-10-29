Morgan Stanley Increases Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Price Target to €0.70

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.70 ($0.82) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNDSY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.63 ($0.74) to €0.67 ($0.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.69.

OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $$1.43 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

