Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DANOY. Bank of America downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

