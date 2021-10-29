Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

MONRF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. Moncler has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $72.44.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

