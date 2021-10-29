Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 42,177,763 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16. The company has a market cap of £5.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.

About Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Stanley, Greater Stanley, Challenger, Champion, and Baja oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

