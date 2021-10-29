MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $64.54 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00226420 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00098513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,572,124,703 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

