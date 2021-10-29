Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 627,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,385. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

