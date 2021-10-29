MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. HSBC lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

MTUAY stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average of $121.15.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

