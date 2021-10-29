MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. HSBC lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
MTUAY stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average of $121.15.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
