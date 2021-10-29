MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €212.79 ($250.34).

MTX traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €187.45 ($220.53). The stock had a trading volume of 159,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of €196.41 and a 200 day moving average of €203.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

