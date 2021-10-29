MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.25 Million

Equities analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post sales of $612.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600.00 million and the highest is $624.50 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,522,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,381,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $112.89.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.