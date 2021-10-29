Myriad (XMY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,734.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $19,734.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,803,991,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

