Name Change Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $74,077.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $74,077.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00049865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00234456 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00098507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 51,974,065 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.