Nasdacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $158,984.76 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $158,984.76 and $12,372.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,261,646 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

