Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $210.01

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $210.01 and last traded at $210.01, with a volume of 14084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.01.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $179.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

