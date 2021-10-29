Nash (NEX) Market Cap Tops $21.60 Million

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Nash has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One Nash coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges. Nash has a market cap of $21.60 million and approximately $233,100.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00070849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00071214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00096079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,226.00 or 0.99632649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,382.29 or 0.07016670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

