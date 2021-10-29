National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $94.17

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.17 and traded as high as C$103.98. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$103.64, with a volume of 523,716 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$98.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8400005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

