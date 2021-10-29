National Bankshares Cuts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$209.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$212.00 to C$209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.03. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $142.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.74.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

