National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of National Health Investors worth $70,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after buying an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 74.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,906,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6,605.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 61,030 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NHI opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NHI. Truist decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

