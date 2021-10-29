NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 221.89 ($2.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.98.

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

