Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report sales of $154.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.50 million to $161.80 million. Nautilus posted sales of $155.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $688.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.50 million to $729.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $654.40 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $769.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Truist cut their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 130,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

