NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NCCGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NCCGF stock remained flat at $$3.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. NCC Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

